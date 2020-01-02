|
Jarvis On 17th December 2019 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, following a short illness,
Joan Patricia, aged 85 years (retired Primary School
Head Teacher).
The beloved and cherished
wife of Norman and a much
loved mum of Martin.
The funeral service to be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
St Johns Hospice c/o
The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX,
tel. 01524 64023
NMRK.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020