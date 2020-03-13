|
|
|
ROSS Joan On Sunday 1st March 2020,
suddenly in hospital,
Joan, aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Clifford,
loving Mum to Walter and loving
Grandmother to Alastair
and Andrew.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 18th March, 1.30pm
at Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Joan's memory are
for North West Air Ambulance and
will be taken care of by funeral
directors, J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020