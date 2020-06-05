|
|
|
Thistlethwaite (née Oliver)
Joan of Bentham passed away peacefully at home on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020 after an illness bravely borne,
aged 78 years.
Loving wife of Jim, loving mum to Peter & Jane, mother-in-law to Barbara & Gary and 'noanie' to Maisie, Sara & William. Dear Auntie and friend.
Joan will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Private Cremation at L&M Crematorium on Tuesday 9th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are to be shared between (RLI) CCU and Oncology which may be sent directly to:
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 5, 2020