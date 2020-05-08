|
|
|
Akrigg On 24th April 2020 peacefully in hospital
John James
Aged 90 years
of Carnforth.
Much loved husband of Kathleen, loving dad of John and Diane.
Granda of Amy, Emma,
Luke, Sam and Tom.
The funeral service and committal will take place at
Carnforth Cemetery on 6th May.
Immediate family only please.
Family flowers.
Donations, if desired,
will be passed on to
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary
and Dolphinlee House Home
for Older People.
Please contact
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street,
Carnforth. LA5 9LB.
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 8, 2020