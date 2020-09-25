|
|
|
HUDDLESTON John Richard Passed away peacefully at home
with his family by his side on
Wednesday 16th September 2020,
aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret.
Treasured Dad, Grandad,
Brother and Friend.
John will be fondly remembered
by all who knew him.
A graveside funeral service
will be held in the churchyard at
Quernmore Methodist Church on
Thursday 1st October at 11.00am
followed with a memorial service
to give celebration for his life at
Brookhouse Methodist Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be
made in memory of John for
St John's Hospice and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 25, 2020