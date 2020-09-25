Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Huddleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Huddleston

Notice Condolences

John Huddleston Notice
HUDDLESTON John Richard Passed away peacefully at home
with his family by his side on
Wednesday 16th September 2020,
aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret.
Treasured Dad, Grandad,
Brother and Friend.
John will be fondly remembered
by all who knew him.
A graveside funeral service
will be held in the churchyard at
Quernmore Methodist Church on
Thursday 1st October at 11.00am
followed with a memorial service
to give celebration for his life at
Brookhouse Methodist Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be
made in memory of John for
St John's Hospice and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -