HURTLEY John
(Jack) It is with much sadness we announce that after a long illness Jack passed away at home peacefully with patience, courage and dignity surrounded by
his loving family on
Thursday 1st October 2020
aged 88 years.
A loving husband for 65 years to Eileen, a much loved dad to Jan, Nicki, Mandy and Jill.
A loved father in law, grandad, great grandad, uncle,
friend and neighbour.
Gone but never forgotten.
Jack has pedalled over
his final finish line.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter's Cathedral, Lancaster
on Friday 16th October at 12.15pm followed by interment in
Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Hospice at Home
c/o St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker
Funeral Directors,
20b, Queen Street,
Lancaster,
LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020