Hurtley John
(Jack) Eileen and all the family would like to thank relatives, friends, work colleagues and neighbours for their letters of condolence,
mass cards, sympathy cards,
donations to Hospice At Home, flowers and kind words following their sad loss.
Thank you to Green Bloomers for the beautiful floral tributes, Dr Mills and staff at Lancaster Medical Practice, Lancaster District Nurses, the Hospice At Home team, Tom the volunteer for his kindness.
Special thanks to Your Autumn Years Team for their wonderful care over the last 2 years.
To the Priest for his courage and dignity - God Bless.
To David Wood and all staff at Preston Ireland Bowker for their compassion and sympathetic assistance at such a difficult time.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 30, 2020