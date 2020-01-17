Home

John Illingworth

John Illingworth Notice
ILLINGWORTH John Leslie Peacefully, in hospital,
on 4th January 2020
John, aged 81 years.

Loving husband of Pat and
much loved father of Robert, Matthew & Patrick, & grandfather of Megan, Louis, Niamh; Rowan, Amy; Zan & Jasmine.
His family are touched that so many have described him as
'a perfect gentleman and friend.'

His funeral service is to take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth on Tuesday 21st January at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if wished,
to the St Paul's Church,
Scotforth Roof Fund Appeal.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020
