LLEWELLYN John Anthony
(Tony) Of Ingleton, died peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday 4th March 2020,
aged 89.
A dearly loved husband, father and
grandfather, Tony will be sadly
missed by all his family & friends.
Funeral service will be held
on Monday 23rd March at
Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
The Splash Zone, Ingleton
Swimming Pool which may
be left at the service or c/o
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton, Carnforth, LA6 3FX.
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020
