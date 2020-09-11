Home

John Lofthouse

John Lofthouse Notice
LOFTHOUSE On Thursday 3rd September 2020, peacefully at home,
JOHN WILLIAM
aged 86 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Sheila,
dear friend of Susan,
father of Jane and David
and grandpa of
Emily, Joe, Eleanor and Olivia.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday 18th September.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are for
St John's Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
Funeral Directors,
20b, Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 11, 2020
