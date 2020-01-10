|
Patchett John William Passed away peacefully at home in Carnforth on 26th December 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband of Moyna, much loved Dad, Stepdad and Grandad.
Family cremation followed by Thanksgiving service at Torrisholme Methodist Church on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 1.15pm.
Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, will be given to the Oncology Unit at
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
c/o Bare and Torrisholme Funeral Services, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel 01524 410240.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020