|
|
|
SALMON Dr John Brynmor of
Burton-in-Lonsdale
died peacefully on the
16th May, 2020,
at the RLI after a short illness,
aged 77 years.
Loving husband to Veronica, devoted father to Ian and Helen, beloved brother to Mary
and Cathie and proud
grandfather to Holly and Luke.
Kind and generous to many friends. He was a true scholar and gentleman who will be missed
by all who knew him.
Private Cremation at
Beetham Hall Crematorium
on Monday 1st June at 2pm.
No flowers please,
but donations to
Butterfly Conservation
(https://butterfly-conservation.org) and Rethink
(https://www.rethink.org)
which can be posted directly to
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton,
Carnforth, LA6 3FX
015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 29, 2020