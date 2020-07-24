|
|
|
Tymon John Pat, Jackie and Julie would like
to thank family, friends and neighbours for their support and kindness after the loss of John.
Special thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff at the RLI for their care and compassion shown to us all during John's stay in hospital. Also to Robert Caunce, his family/team and to Helen Scholes for their help and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Donations to the Special Care Baby Unit at the RLI, in John's memory, can be sent: c/o Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton, LANCASTER, LA2 9QZ. Telephone: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 24, 2020