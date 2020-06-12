|
WILLACY John Saul Of Carnforth, formerly of Arnside.
John died peacefully at home on
the 4th June, 2020, aged 91 years.
He leaves behind his beloved
wife, Jean, and his loving
daughters, Susan and Joanne.
He was a very loving and
proud grandad, great grandad,
father in law and grandad in law.
There will be a private,
family only, cremation at
Beetham Crematorium
on Wednesday 17th June.
Family flowers only, but donations for St. John's Hospice,
if desired, may be sent to:
Alan. M. Fawcett, 120 Kellet Road,
Carnforth, LA5 9LS
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 12, 2020