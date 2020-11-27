|
WRIGHT John Of Bellhurst Farm,
Roeburndale East,
died peacefully in the RLI
on Friday 20th November 2020,
aged 67 years.
Dearly loved husband of Karen, much loved father & grandfather.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family & friends.
Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Wray on Friday 4th December at 12noon, followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Limited numbers only please
due to government guidelines.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
The British Lung Foundation,
which may be left at the service
or sent directly to B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton,
Via Carnforth, LA6 3FX,
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020