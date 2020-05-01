|
|
|
MALY Josef Vaclav
"Joe"
23/12/30 - 03/04/20 Joe's family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts, flowers, cards and expressions
of sympathy throughout this
sad time. Heartfelt thanks to
the amazing staff on the Huggett Suite and Ward 20 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, also for the care, kindness and compassion from Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate.
Special thanks to Fr. Darren for
his support, kind words and comforting graveside service and to all Joe's wonderful friends
who helped him over the years.
The family are eternally grateful.
Huge thank you to Sue and Denise at Westgate Co-op Funeralcare
for their considerate support
and guidance throughout these challenging times.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020