Ellershaw Joseph of Mewith, Bentham passed away peacefully at home
on Tuesday 12th May 2020,
aged 101 years.
Husband of the late Doris.
Much loved Dad of John, Margaret, Muriel, Ruth & Robert.
Father-in-law of Kath, John,
John & Joyce.
Treasured Grandad &
Great Grandad.
Private family interment at Keasden Churchyard and a
Thanksgiving Service will be
held at a later date.
All enquires: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton, LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 15, 2020