Ellershaw Joseph The family of the late Joseph sincerely thank relatives and friends for their prayers,
cards and sympathy shown
following their sad loss.
Thank you to David Boadle for leading the graveside service.
A special thank you to all those who have cared for Dad in recent years - Dr Howlett of Bentham Health Centre, The District Nurses, Spinal Home Care,
and the Collaborative Care Team during his final days.
Thank you also to Jimmy, Stephen and Joseph of B&W Funerals
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 29, 2020