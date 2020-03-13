Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Josephine Hall

Josephine Hall Notice
HALL On Friday 6th March 2020, peacefully at home
Josephine Mary (Jo)
Aged 87 years.
Much loved wife of Hughie,
mum of Kim and Piran, a dear
step mum, nana of Christopher, Sophie and the late Rebecca
and great grandma of Henry.
The funeral service will take place at Scotforth Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 24th March at 1.00pm followed by private family committal in the cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. John's Hospice
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX. Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 13, 2020
