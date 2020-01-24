Home

Joyce Stewart

Joyce Stewart Notice
STEWART On Sunday 19th January 2020, peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a short illness,
Joyce Mary
aged 92 years.
Wife of the late John and a
loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Brookhouse at 2pm followed by committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium for family only.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LAI IRX
Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020
