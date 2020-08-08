Home

RICHARDSON Judith Ann On 10th July 2020, after a long illness bravely fought,
of Penwortham.
Dearly beloved wife of John.
Will be greatly missed by all
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place at St Leonard's Church, Penwortham,
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium, on Tuesday 11th August 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations for The Christie,
will be gratefully received by
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street,
Carnforth, LA5 9LB.
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 8, 2020
