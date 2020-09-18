Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Carey

Notice Condolences

Julia Carey Notice
Carey On Tuesday 8th September 2020 passed away peacefully in
St Johns Hospice,
Julia
aged 54 years.
The dearly loved daughter of Enid and Victor Harrison, much loved mum of Nicky and Kiera,
and a loving nana of Riley,
Kyran and Grace.
A private service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 18th September.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, to
St Johns Hospice c/o
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -