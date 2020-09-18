|
|
|
Carey On Tuesday 8th September 2020 passed away peacefully in
St Johns Hospice,
Julia
aged 54 years.
The dearly loved daughter of Enid and Victor Harrison, much loved mum of Nicky and Kiera,
and a loving nana of Riley,
Kyran and Grace.
A private service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 18th September.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, to
St Johns Hospice c/o
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020