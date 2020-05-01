|
Woof Julie Ann Beloved and loving mother of Jaime, most precious and loving daughter of Sandra & Dave, much loved sister of Jeff & David and sister-in-law of Julie & Natalie, beloved niece, auntie, cousin and friend. Julie died in Royal Lancaster Infirmary on 23 April after a terrible illness bravely fought. Her funeral will be held at Lancaster Crematorium on Wednesday, 6th May at 3.30pm; only close family and friends are able to attend due to Covid 19; family flowers only.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held on a date to be notified for family, friends and work mates
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020