Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Woof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Woof

Notice Condolences

Julie Woof Notice
Woof Julie Ann Beloved and loving mother of Jaime, most precious and loving daughter of Sandra & Dave, much loved sister of Jeff & David and sister-in-law of Julie & Natalie, beloved niece, auntie, cousin and friend. Julie died in Royal Lancaster Infirmary on 23 April after a terrible illness bravely fought. Her funeral will be held at Lancaster Crematorium on Wednesday, 6th May at 3.30pm; only close family and friends are able to attend due to Covid 19; family flowers only.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held on a date to be notified for family, friends and work mates
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -