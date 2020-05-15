|
|
|
WOOF JULIE ANN Jaime, Sandra, Jeff & David would like to thank family, friends and work colleagues for all their kind messages of condolence and beautiful flowers at this sad time. In particular Jaime and Sandra are most grateful to Ryan for his help and support during Julie's illness and after, Ann for her assistance with the Order of Service and
Ethan for his help and support.
Sandra would like to give special thanks to her three wonderful sisters Maureen, Patricia and Valerie for their loving care, help and support during this terrible time. The family would like to thank Preston, Ireland & Bowker for the funeral arrangements and
Andrew Belshaw for his kind words
at the funeral service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 15, 2020