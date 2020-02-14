|
|
|
SHAW On 5th February 2020 in
the Royal Lancaster Infirmary
June Margaret,
aged 90 years, of Glasson Dock.
The dearly loved wife of the
late James William (Jim) Shaw,
devoted mother of
Carol, Pam, Ann and Peter,
mother in law of Jenny and Terry
and a much loved nan of
Peter, Terrance and Raymond,
great nan of Tom, Jemma, Jack,
Damian, Casey, Nathan, Luke,
Maxwell, Freddie and Lola.
Funeral service and committal at
Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on Wednesday
19th February 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in memory
of June may be given to The RNLI.
C/o and all enquiries to
A.J.Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020