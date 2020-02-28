|
|
|
Shaw June The family would like to sincerely thank all family and friends for all their cards, flowers and for
donations received to the R.N.L.I., during their sad bereavement.
Special thanks to Paul at Buzz Bingo at Morecambe for his first aid and assistance, the Paramedics and
to all on Ward 37 RLI.
Also to Rev Gary Lewis for his comforting ministrations
and the Dalton Arms at Glasson
for the excellent buffet.
Finally many thanks to
Andrew Wainman Funeral Director for his professional guidance and genuine sympathy shown to the family.
God bless to all, from June.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 28, 2020