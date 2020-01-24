|
|
|
McCallig
Kathleen Mary 69 years, slipped away peacefully, with her family holding her.
Loving wife to Noel, wonderful mum to Angela and Glen, fantastic nanna to Molly, Madalyn, Jordan, Courtney, Neave, Abby and Nell, great granny to Alexa, Elisa, Sean and Michael.
Sister to Malcom, Patricia and Steven.
The funeral will be held at the Cathedral Church Lancaster. Thursday 30th January 2020, 12.15 for a requiem mass. Following onto the crematorium Lancaster for 1.30pm.
Family flowers only as donations will be collected at the crematorium for St Johns Hospice. The care they afforded
to Kathleen was exceptional.
Angela and Glen would like to thank all family, friends and the hospice staff for their constant support and words of comfort during this difficult time.
We hope to fill the church
to the rafters.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 24, 2020