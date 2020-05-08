|
|
|
RUSHTON (née Nelson) Kathleen of Ingleton,
sadly passed away on
Friday 1st May, aged 79 years,
after a short brave
battle with cancer.
Much loved Wife of Robert,
devoted Mother, Grandma
& Great Grandma.
Kathleen will be hugely missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Private Cremation will be held on
Tuesday 12th May at
Skipton Crematorium.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, are for
Northwest Air Ambulance
which may be sent to:
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton, Carnforth
LA6 3FX Tel. 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 8, 2020