Woods Kathleen Lesley On Thursday, 18th June 2020,
in hospital after a short illness,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Harold William, dearly loved mum of Andrew and Christine, much loved mother-in-law of Catherine, grandma of Melissa and Emily, sister of Audrey and Joan,
also a much loved Auntie.
Interment at Carnforth Cemetery on Friday, 26th June at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only.
Donations for Christ Church (Carnforth P.C.C.) c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 26, 2020