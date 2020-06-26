Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Woods

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Woods Notice
Woods Kathleen Lesley On Thursday, 18th June 2020,
in hospital after a short illness,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Harold William, dearly loved mum of Andrew and Christine, much loved mother-in-law of Catherine, grandma of Melissa and Emily, sister of Audrey and Joan,
also a much loved Auntie.
Interment at Carnforth Cemetery on Friday, 26th June at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only.
Donations for Christ Church (Carnforth P.C.C.) c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -