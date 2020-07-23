Home

Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
12:30
Scotforth Cemetery
Kenneth Bloomfield Notice
BLOOMFIELD
Kenneth
Passed away peacefully on 13th July 2020, aged 87 years
Ken
Dearly loved Husband of Joan and loved Father of Gary and Joanne. An amazing Granddad and Great Granddad, loved deeply by all of them.
A Committal service at Scotforth Cemetery will take place on Wednesday 29th July 2020 at 12:30pm. Social distancing to be observed.
Family flowers only donations in lieu to St Johns Hospice.
For further details Tel: Co-op Funeralcare 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 23, 2020
