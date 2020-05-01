|
BRIGGS Kenneth (Ken) Died peacefully on 25th April 2020 aged 78 years.
Much loved father of Steven, Joanne, Karen and Helen and step father of Alison and Andrew. Loving husband of the late
Barbara Briggs and beloved partner of Doreen. A cherished brother, grandfather, great grandfather and father in law and a great friend to many.
Donations in Ken's memory can be given directly to Defying Dementia research or Dignity in Dementia via their websites.
Enq .Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, LA5 9LS.
Tel:. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020