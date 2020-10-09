|
|
|
GARTON Kenneth William
(Ken) Former Managing Director
of Souplex LTD.
Died peacefully in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
on the 27th September 2020,
aged 91 years.
A much loved Husband to Jean
and Father to Tim and Jane.
He will be greatly missed
by all including his son and daughter in law, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to the
Acute Frailty Unit of the RLI
and to be taken care of
J Mason and Son
Funeral Directors.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020