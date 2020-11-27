Home

O'CONNOR Kenneth On 13th November peacefully in hospital, aged 91 years. The beloved husband of Irene, very dear father of Gillian and a much loved grandad of David and Stuart. There will be a private family funeral service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 7th December 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020
