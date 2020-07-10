Home

Simpson On Friday 19th June 2020 in
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary,

Kenneth
aged 93 years.
Adored husband of the late Elsie, daddy of Jane, father-in-law of Mark, grandpa of Martha, loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and kind neighbour and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 17th July
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, Funeral Directors,
20b, Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 10, 2020
