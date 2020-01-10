|
|
|
In Loving Memory of
KEVIN NEIL STONE
Who passed away peacefully at home
on 23rd December 2019,
age 65 years.
Amazing Husband to the
late Jackie, Dad, Granddad,
Son and Brother.
"Gone from our lives but
not from our hearts"
The service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on -
Thursday 16 th December 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Something red to be worn for Kev's love of Liverpool FC.
Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to the
RAF Benevolent Fund.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
Tel - 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020