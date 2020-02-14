|
|
|
WILKINSON Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st February 2020
Leslie
Aged 95 years.
Much loved by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at St Chad's Church, Skerton on Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 2:30pm followed by service
of committal at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium
at 3:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are
for St Chad's Church c/o Funeral Directors Preston Ireland Bowker, 20B Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX. Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020