Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Linda Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN LINDA On 20th November peacefully
at home aged 59 years.
The very dear mother of Vicki, Katrina, Stephen and Teressa, mother in law of Ford, Sarah and David and a much-loved nana Linda. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd December at 12.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for ACCESS
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020
