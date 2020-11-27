|
|
|
CHAPMAN LINDA On 20th November peacefully
at home aged 59 years.
The very dear mother of Vicki, Katrina, Stephen and Teressa, mother in law of Ford, Sarah and David and a much-loved nana Linda. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd December at 12.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for ACCESS
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020