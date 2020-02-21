|
BLEZARD LORNA The family of the late Lorna would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards of condolence
and generous gifts of donations received in her memory.
Heartfelt thanks to
Dr. Mason and the staff of Longridge Community Hospital
for their care and attention,
to Fr. Tony Dutton for his thoughtful ministrations and finally,
to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their respectful
and professional help.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020