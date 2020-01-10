|
Appleby Lynda On 26th December 2019, Lynda passed away suddenly, aged 71 years, from Lancaster.
Very much loved mum to
Paul, Tony and Gail, loving sister to Heather and Maurice and devoted nana to her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 2 p.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Cumbria LA7 7BQ Tel: 015395 - 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020