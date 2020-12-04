|
|
|
LEIGH RICH Mandie On the 24th November 2020, peacefully at home, aged 55 years.
Daughter of
Lesley and Keith Fretwell.
Mother to Levi and Jake.
Nannie to Natalia, sister to
Karen and Heather.
She will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall on Wednesday
16th December. Donations, if desired, can be sent directly to
Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Enquiries c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020