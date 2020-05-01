|
Bell Margaret Aged 89 years of Hornby, formerly of Bull Bank Farm passed away
peacefully in the Ingleborough Nursing Home on 25th April 2020.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Thomas, loving Mother &
Mother-in-Law and a much loved Grandma & Great Grandma.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family & friends.
A private interment will take
place on 30th April 2020.
Thanks to all friends & neighbours, special thanks to the Stroke unit at RLI, the Ingleborough Nursing Home and also B&W Funerals of Ingleton for their outstanding
care & professionalism.
All enquiries:B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth, Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 1, 2020