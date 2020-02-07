|
BUCKLEY Margaret passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28th January, 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving Mum, Nan, Great Nan
and a Great Great Nan,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The service will take place on Thursday 13th February, at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Margaret are for St. Johns Hospice
and will be taken care of
by Funeral Directors,
J Mason and Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020