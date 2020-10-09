|
Dawson On 5th October 2020 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Margaret, aged 95 years of Hest Bank.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald Dawson and a much loved
mother of Geoffrey.
The funeral service will take place at St Lukes Church, Slyne on Thursday 15th October at 1.00pm followed by committal at
Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for the Celiac Disease Foundation.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX,
Telephone 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020