GARDNER MBE Margaret Alan Gardner and family would like to express sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the sympathy, kindness and support they have shown on the death of his wife, Margaret Gardner MBE, and for their generous donations in her memory to Derian House Children's Hospice.
They are especially grateful to all who cared for Margaret; to the Rev David Greenwood; and to Bare and Torrisholme Funeral Service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020