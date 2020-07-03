Home

Margaret Grierson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Grierson Notice
GRIERSON On Saturday 27th June 2020 peacefully at Laurel Bank
Nursing Home, Margaret
aged 92 years, a dearly loved
aunt and friend to many.
A private service will be
held at Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th July .
Donations may be sent in Margaret's memory to
St John's Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster LA2 6ST and
St Lukes Church, Skerton c/o
and all enquiries to Funeral Directors Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 3, 2020
