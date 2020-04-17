|
Harper Margaret Of Ingleton, died peacefully on Wednesday 8th April 2020 in
Anley Hall Nursing Home,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved aunt, great-aunt,
friend & neighbour.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Private funeral will take place on Tuesday 21st April 2020 at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
There will be a service of remembrance at a later date.
All enquiries: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth
LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 17, 2020