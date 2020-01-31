|
|
|
Parker Margaret Teresa
(Nee O'Kane) Passed away peacefully
at home on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of George
and beloved mum of
Claire and husband Tom.
A dear friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lancaster on Wednesday, February 5th at 11.30am.
Followed by burial at
Skerton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to
St. Johns Hospice, care of
and all enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 5 George St, Lancaster LA1 1XQ.
Tel: 01525 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 31, 2020