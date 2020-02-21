|
PARKER Margaret Teresa George, Claire and Tom would like to thank their family, neighbours and friends for their cards and messages of sympathy
and support.
Special thanks to the district nurses, St John's Hospice and Hospice at home team and carers from Your Autumn Years for helping to look after
Margaret at home.
Grateful thanks to
Father Philip Connor for his
caring home visits and lovely
funeral service.
Also thanks to the Co-op Funeral Service, George Street, Lancaster for their care and attention.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 21, 2020