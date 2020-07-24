|
|
|
RASTELLI-LEWIS Margaret Mary Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
Margaret Mary who died
fortified with the Rites of
Holy Catholic Church, in The Thorns Retirement Home on
14th July 2020, aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bruno, very dear mother of John, Paul, Anna and David, mother in law of Hillary, Sheila, Stephen and Andrea and a dearly loved grandma and great grandma. R.I.P.
A family Requiem Mass was
said in St. Mary's Church on
Wednesday, 22nd July followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery. Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 24, 2020